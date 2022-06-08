Chris Randall remembers the call. Working on a job site in 2017, he answered his phone to hear then Knights coach Nathan Brown.
Brown told Randall he was coming to watch him play for Newcastle Rugby League side Lakes United. Randall, in his early 20s, had been plugging away in the local first-grade competition.
Having never been part of any Knights junior sides, the thought of pulling on a red and blue jersey was all but a faded childhood dream.
"I had a couple of mates who were playing 20s or NSW Cup and I never got a crack, so I didn't really think it was achievable," Randall said.
"He must have been happy with something because I got a [NSW] Cup pre-season.
"That was when I was 22. I was just concentrating on playing good first-grade for Lakes and lucky enough something came of that."
Randall did the preseason and moved between Lakes and NSW Cup before playing a full reserve-grade season.
He made his NRL debut in 2020 at the age of 24.
It was a late start for the playmaker turned hooker, but one he was desperate to earn after jumping up from park footy.
"I really wanted to knuckle down and make the most of it because it was something I didn't think was going to happen," Randall said.
Now 26, the Novocastrian admits it would have been nice to have been at an NRL club sooner, but he believes his path from local footy into the NRL had its benefits.
"I started playing with Lakes' first-grade when I was 18. It was solid, tough footy against blokes," he said.
"It pushed me in the right direction and set me up for the physicality of NSW Cup and then NRL.
"I would have liked to have got in a little bit earlier, just for my education of footy, but it was good because I got my trade.
"I didn't go full-time with the Knights until I was 23. By then I had got a trade as a formworker."
Randall has largely been hooker Jayden Brailey's deputy at the Knights, filling in while the regular rake has been injured.
Brailey's ruptured Achilles in the preseason gave him an extended chance to wear the No.9 jersey and he has played all 12 games - as many as over the two years prior - and been a solid performer each week.
"It's definitely been a lot more full-on; the week-in, week-out NRL," Randall said.
"It's good to get some consistent footy. I'm learning heaps and getting a lot of experience. Hopefully I continue on that path and keep racking up the games."
Contracted until the end of 2023, Randall has focused on doing his bit for the team this season, putting aside any thought of his stint being a future contract audition.
"I knew it was going to be a good opportunity. I just wanted to put my best foot forward, work hard and see what comes out the other end of it," he said.
"Even if it was just to give 'Adsy' some faith, when 'Brailz' is back, to have me on the bench. Brailz isn't too far off now, he might be six weeks, so hopefully I can maintain a bit of form and keep myself in the side."
Randall, a keen angler who went fishing off Townsville when the club had the bye last week, would like to stay at the Knights long-term.
"I'd love to play for the Knights my whole career," he said. "That's what I'll be aiming for, but some things in footy don't pan out that way.
"But my plan has always been the Knights and being loyal to them. They've given me a good opportunity."
Eventually, Randall hopes to return to where it all started - Lakes United. The club, which multiple NRL players have come from - no less than Knights legend Paul Harragon - is celebrating its 75th anniversary this week.
"There's a good culture out there. Mick Sullivan, Dean Noonan and Ian Bourke, they've all been good influences - pushing me in the right direction to get me where I am," Randall said.
"I loved my time at Lakes and hopefully I can play there late in my career or coach, helping out some young fellas coming through."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
