A hard run of games against Newcastle Rugby League's top three sides will be all the more difficult for The Entrance after losing multiple players for their clash with Souths on Saturday.
The Tigers will field a depleted outfit at Townson Oval with halves Will Pearsall (head knock) and Adam McInnes (calf) ruled out and Zachery Mackay (four games) and Ryan Doherty (two games) lost to contrary conduct suspensions.
Advertisement
Mackay was charged for match official abuse in the Tigers' 28-4 loss to Wyong while Doherty used a homophobic slur on the field.
The loss of the players comes after the Tigers struggled to field a full side last week due to player illness.
Coach Jamy Forbes said the club faced a challenge in Souths (2nd) today and Maitland (1st) and Macquarie (3rd) in the coming weeks.
"We're probably looking forward to it because as tough as it is going to be, it will give us an indication of where we're going to finish and what we need to do to improve next year," he said.
Seventh after four wins and six losses, the Tigers have struggled for consistency, only once winning consecutive games. They lost to Souths 16-12 last month.
"I can't put my finger on it," Forbes said. "But even in the losses, we led Souths last time and then got rolled in the final few minutes."
Elsewhere on Saturday, leaders Maitland take on last-placed Wests at Harker Oval, while Central host Wyong and Macquarie meet Kurri at home on Sunday.
MORE IN SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.