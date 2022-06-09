The Hunter region's protection of $29 million and 500 jobs with an ongoing NSW greyhound industry will reach a new highpoint on Saturday night, says Local Member of Parliament Sonia Hornery.
Ms Hornery, Member for Wallsend, said it was a "massive coup" for her region to host the world's richest distance event for greyhounds, The Ladbrokes 715, at Newcastle's Ladbrokes Gardens venue.
"This is a tremendous boost for the industry in the Hunter and its participants," Ms Hornery said.
"It's great to see an event like this coming to Wallsend. We haven't seen anything like this in the Hunter before, and there is a real buzz around the industry.
"People are genuinely excited that The Gardens is hosting the world's richest distance race. The Hunter is the heartland for greyhound racing, and this event is a perfect fit for the region."
Back in 2016, when then-Premier Mike Baird announced that greyhound racing in NSW would be banned, Ms Hornery was a strong voice both in NSW Parliament and in all public forums, speaking out against the decision and supporting the greyhound industry and its participants.
"The government's decision to ban greyhound racing in NSW would have cost the Hunter region $29 million and more than 500 jobs," she said.
"Those of us who grew up in Wallsend grew up around people who had dogs, and we also grew up comfortable with it because we saw that those dogs were treated like family members.
"For locals involved in the industry, it was more than a hobby; it's a passion and a lifestyle, and the decision would have changed their lives and left them utterly devastated.
"There are always some bad eggs in every industry. They have been removed, and now we have an industry that is focused on the welfare of the animals."
Greyhound Racing NSW decided late last year that the world's richest distance race would be held outside the traditional home of feature events, Wentworth Park, and be run at Newcastle's Ladbrokes Gardens racetrack.
Heats of the race were held on June 4, with the $500,000 to the winner final to be run on June 11. An outstanding field of eight greyhounds has qualified for the final.
"It is a massive coup for the Hunter," Ms Hornery said.
"Often major events like this are held in Sydney or taken to more regional areas, but having this event held right here in Wallsend is just reward for the support this region showed for the continuation of the greyhound racing industry."
The Ladbrokes 715 is the latest feature race on a GRNSW calendar that now showcases NSW as the home of the world's richest greyhound races across all distances: The TAB Million Dollar Chase for sprinters, the Country Classic for middle-distance dogs, The Thunderbolt, to be held next week in Grafton for short-course greyhounds, and the Ladbrokes 715 for the distance chasers.
Asked if you had painted the current picture of the industry's strength and prosperity - for both its racing and welfare status - to her six years ago, Ms Hornery would have been skeptical.
"I wouldn't have believed it," she said.
"The road back from the Baird Government's pending closure has been tough, but with the 715, it has put the industry back on the map here in the Hunter."
