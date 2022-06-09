The Ladbrokes 715 is the latest feature race on a GRNSW calendar that now showcases NSW as the home of the world's richest greyhound races across all distances: The TAB Million Dollar Chase for sprinters, the Country Classic for middle-distance dogs, The Thunderbolt, to be held next week in Grafton for short-course greyhounds, and the Ladbrokes 715 for the distance chasers.