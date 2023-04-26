LACHLAN Hodges sat on the bench as a fresh reserve for the Hunter Wildfires most weeks last Shute Shield season, sometimes without stepping on the field.
Yes. He was disappointed. Not once did he whinge or query the decision of coach Scott Coleman.
Instead, the tighthead prop put his head down and worked hard.
"He is the ultimate team-first guy," Coleman said. "In one of the conversations we had, he said: 'if you don't trust me, don't put me on'.
Hodges' patience and perseverance was rewarded on Saturday when the 27-year-old made his run-on debut in the 34-21 win over West Harbour.
Anchoring a dominant scrum, Hodges produced a typically wholehearted 50-minute shift in place of regular tighthead Nick Dobson.
"That was a massive confidence boost," he said. "It is one thing to get out there for 10 or 15 minutes and survive. It' another to go out there and get a job done."
Hodges' debut was one of the most popular in the short history of the club.
"Dobbo had a rib problem and hadn't trained all week," Coleman said. "I was looking for something different. Hodgey had done his time and spent many hours on the bench. It was a very popular decision. The boys were all really happy for him. People outside the team don't see what he does at training.
"He held his own, that was for sure. It gives me a lot more confidence going into the season knowing I have another reliable option I can throw on at any time."
Hodges attributes his rise, in part, to a Hamilton Hawks junior team.
After playing the 2020 season with the Wildfires, Hodges returned to Hamilton in 2021.
"I started coaching the Hawks under-10s and I remember how disappointed they were when I told them I wasn't playing for the Wildfires that season," Hodges said.
"That was a catalyst for me to think I am going to try and be the best footy player I can be."
Scrummaging has been Hodges' focus.
"Last year, I almost retaught myself how to scrum," he said. "I had a bit of success in Newcastle. But when you get to that next level, little tricks that work in Newcastle don't work in Sydney. I struggled a fair bit. Last year, with the help of Nick Dobson and [forwards coach] Duncan Chub, we broke everything down and went again."
Hodges is likely to make way for Dobson against the Western Sydney Two Blues on Saturday.
"I'm prepared to play whatever role is needed," Hodges said. "If it means sitting on the bench as a fresh reserve and getting two minutes at the end of the game, that is OK.
"The more time I get, the more confidence Bubba gets in me and the more I can help out the team. As long as we get a W, that is the most important thing."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
