Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Last chance for off-contract Newcastle Jets players to stake a claim

By Robert Dillon
April 27 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT will almost certainly be the last game of the season for the Newcastle Jets. But will it also be the last time a host of their players wear the club's colours?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.