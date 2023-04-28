Newcastle Knights cop reality check in 43-12 hammering from Parramatta

THE Newcastle Knights copped a brutal reality check on Friday night as Parramatta continued to dominate them with a 43-12 hammering at CommBank Stadium.
It was Newcastle's third consecutive defeat, but after earning widespread accolades for their resilience and competitiveness over the first eight rounds of the season, they were completely blown off the park by the Eels.
Parramatta have now won six consecutive games against Newcastle in a streak dating back to 2019.
Newcastle started disastrously when Kurt Mann, a surprise choice at starting hooker, threw a wayward pass in the opening set of the game and lock Mat Croker knocked on.
Within a minute, Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown scored and halfback Mitchell Moses converted to give the home side a 6-0 lead.
The Knights responded five minutes later when Croker crashed over to score and fullback Lachlan Miller goaled to equalise.
But three minutes later, Moses dived over to score and the floodgates burst open.
By half-time it was 30-6 to last season's runners-up and a cricket score appeared on the cards.
The procession continued after the interval when Parramatta skipper Clint Gutherson raced away to score his third try of the match.
The Knights missed an embarrassing 36 tackles before the break, leaving coach Adam O'Brien furious.
The worst offender was skipper Kalyn Ponga, reinstated to the starting line-up after returning off the bench in last week's 18-16 loss to North Queensland.
Ponga, who has missed 11 games since last July through much-publicised concussion stand-downs, was targeted in defence by the Eels and repeatedly found wanting. According to the NRL's official website, he missed a staggering 10 tackles - most of them in the first half - raising further concerns about his future at five-eighth.
The Knights now have the bye and face a week of soul-searching before a crucial home clash with struggling Gold Coast on Sunday, May 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.