Brad Fittler calls for Newcastle Knights to reinstate Kalyn Ponga as fullback

By Robert Dillon
April 30 2023 - 8:00pm
Kalyn Ponga after Friday's loss to Parramatta. Picture by Getty Images
RUGBY league legend Brad Fittler has urged the Newcastle Knights to return Kalyn Ponga to fullback, querying coach Adam O'Brien's decision to move him to five-eighth in the first place.

