Brad Fittler calls for Newcastle Knights to reinstate Kalyn Ponga as fullback

RUGBY league legend Brad Fittler has urged the Newcastle Knights to return Kalyn Ponga to fullback, querying coach Adam O'Brien's decision to move him to five-eighth in the first place.
Ponga's future at pivot has attracted further scrutiny after Newcastle's 43-12 hammering from Parramatta at CommBank Stadium on Friday night, in which the Newcastle skipper made only 13 of the 23 tackles he attempted and produced two handling errors.
Speaking on Channel Nine's Sunday Footy Show, Fittler - one of the all-time great five-eighths - said O'Brien should "absolutely" reinstate Ponga to the position he has played for the majority of his career.
"The Kalyn thing, I don't understand why he got moved there [to five-eighth] in the first place," Fittler said.
"I just feel they should put him back there [to fullback], find a place for the fullback, and move on."
Asked by fellow panellist and Knights coaching consultant Andrew Johns where incumbent fullback Lachlan Miller would play, Fittler replied: "Put him on the wing ... or bring him off the bench.
"Do something.
"I think the coach needs to own this week, put it that way."
After a spate of concussions, Ponga was advised to stand down for Newcastle's final six games last year, and O'Brien decided over the off-season to sign Miller from Cronulla and move his captain into the front line.
Ponga was again knocked out in round two and spent a further five games on the sidelines, before returning off the bench two weeks ago in the Knights' 18-16 loss to North Queensland. On Friday night, he started against the Eels, who ruthlessly exposed him in defence, just as they did in a pre-season trial.
After the game, O'Brien indicated he would be sticking with Ponga at pivot.
"It's his third game this year," O'Brien said.
"He hadn't finished [a game] at six. He played 80 minutes at six, it's his first time. I'm not stupid."
Ponga admitted he "wasn't good enough" against Parramatta and, with Newcastle having the bye this week, vowed to work hard on his game.
"I've got to own my performance," Ponga said. "I'm obviously disappointed with it. It's only my second game back and it's definitely a learning experience. I'm going to look at it and learn ... I just need to be better."
