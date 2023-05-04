Hunter residents will be rugging up this weekend as autumn lows sweep through the area.
A spokesperson for the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Kate Doyle, said the region will see a major cold snap from Friday night, with temperatures as low as three degrees in Scone.
The upper Hunter will have frosty starts on both days of the weekend. Coastal areas will have warmer tops of 24 degrees on Saturday, but rain and a top of 19 degrees is expected on Sunday.
Newcastle temperatures top just 19 degrees on Monday.
"It's certainly a weekend to make sure you're keeping nice and warm," Ms Doyle said.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
