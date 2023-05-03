Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police allege man tried to break into industrial premises on Saddlers Drive

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
May 4 2023 - 8:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have arrested a man they allege tried to break into an industrial premises on Saddlers Drive. Picture from file
Police have arrested a man they allege tried to break into an industrial premises on Saddlers Drive. Picture from file

A MAN has been arrested after he allegedly tried to break into an industrial premises and run from police at Chisholm overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.