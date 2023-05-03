A MAN has been arrested after he allegedly tried to break into an industrial premises and run from police at Chisholm overnight.
Officers were called to a property on Saddlers Drive about 10:49pm after a security company reported seeing suspicious activity on the building's CCTV.
When they arrived, police allege they found a 36-year-old man who attempted to flee the scene on foot before he was arrested shortly afterwards.
Police allege the man was found with equipment used to break and enter and that a stolen vehicle was found nearby.
Officers claim they arrived on scene before the man was able to take anything from the premises.
The man was arrested after a struggle with officers and taken to Maitland Police Station, where he was charged with break, enter and steal; drive conveyance taken without consent of owner; resisting arrest and assaulting police.
He will appear at Maitland Local Court on May 24.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
