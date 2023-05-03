The Port of Newcastle has unveiled artist impressions for Stage 1 of its clean energy precinct site at Kooragang Island, which will eventually support almost 6000 jobs.
The 220-hectare parcel of port land will play a vital role in positioning the region as a leading clean energy production, storage and export hub by the end of the decade.
Port of Newcastle chief executive Craig Carmody said the project represented a once in a generation opportunity to reshape the Hunter region's energy economy and drive the development of new trade flows and industries of the future.
"As the state's dedicated hydrogen hub, Port of Newcastle has worked for over two years to accelerate plans for hydrogen readiness, domestic decarbonisation and clean energy export," Mr Carmody said.
"The clean energy precinct is a cornerstone of our diversification strategy and bringing to life, visually, for the community how we are planning to regenerate one of Newcastle's most iconic sites to support future generations marks a significant project milestone."
The port will provide land, utilities, storage, transport and export infrastructure and services, which, in turn, will generate more than 5800 jobs, new educational pathways and expanded economic growth.
Port of Newcastle chief commercial officer and project lead Simon Byrnes said the precinct would leverage economies of scale by co-locating hydrogen producers, users and exporters in one location, whilst common-user shared infrastructure will drive down the cost of hydrogen.
Stage 1, to be completed by 2028, will involve the establishment of lead-in infrastructure, including electrical infrastructure, water infrastructure and ancillary works, construction vehicle and workforce vehicle parking, construction laydown and stockpiles and construction of a clean energy storage facility.
"The precinct will support a shared regional, state and national ambition towards decarbonisation, drive innovation, foster connections, accelerate technology to market and promote jobs growth," Mr Byrnes said.
"Fully constructed, the project would facilitate clean energy production, storage, transmission, domestic distribution and international export.
Federal Newcastle MP, Sharon Claydon said the port's clean energy diversification would ensure the region remains an energy provider both domestically and internationally for many years to come.
"The Albanese Labor Government's $100 million commitment to the port and investment in fee-free Tafe and new energy apprenticeships will ensure the Hunter's skilled workforce can take full advantage of new energy jobs," she said.
Minister for the Hunter and state Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp, said the regional benefits of the clean energy precinct could not be understated.
"The Hunter's economy is changing, and the opportunities in this clean energy precinct will be massive. As we diversify our skills, business and jobs market the benefits of this precinct, which will be felt all across the Hunter," he said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
