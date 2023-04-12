Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Port of Newcastle nominated for Port of the Future award at World Hydrogen Awards

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
April 13 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Future beckons for World's largest coal port
Future beckons for World's largest coal port

The Port of Newcastle has been listed as a global finalist for Port of the Future at next month's World Hydrogen Awards in the Netherlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.