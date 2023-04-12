Future beckons for World's largest coal port

The Port of Newcastle has been listed as a global finalist for Port of the Future at next month's World Hydrogen Awards in the Netherlands.
The nomination recognises the port's work towards establishing a clean energy precinct in Newcastle.
Port of Newcastle one of four finalists recognised alongside ports from Denmark and the Netherlands.
As the Commonwealth Government's designated hydrogen hub for NSW, Port of Newcastle has been accelerating plans following last year's funding announcement of $100 million from the Commonwealth for hydrogen readiness for domestic decarbonisation and export.
Port of Newcastle chief executive Craig Carmody said the nomination was recognition of the port's commitment to diversifying the port.
'We have long held the title of the "World's Largest Coal Port", however, as a business we have made a commitment to diversify our trade, with clean energy production featuring prominently in those plans', Mr Carmody said.
'This award nomination places us alongside some of the world's most innovative and forward-thinking ports, which shows the world is taking notice of what our intent is and what we are trying to achieve.
'There is no port in Australia better positioned to undertake such a significant global shift in energy production, Port of Newcastle has been exporting to energy markets across the globe for over 200 years and through our Clean Energy Precinct we will continue that for generations to come,' he said.
Port of Newcastle's future plans include activating its 220-hectare Clean Energy Precinct for the production, storage and export of all forms of clean energy, a clean manufacturing and innovation precinct, a dedicated renewable energy logistics park and a floating offshore wind construction, operation and maintenance facility.
The funding will deliver a feasibility study, detailed design and early works.
The production of green hydrogen at the hub is due to commence in 2025.
The port's electrolyzer is expected to have an initial capacity of 750 megawatts that will scale up to 1.6 gigawatts over time.
The port is in discussions with Hunter Water regarding the supply of water for the electrolyser, which could include recycled water.
It is also expected that the green hydrogen produced at the port will eventually be used as fuel for the Hunter Power Project at Kurri.
The port readiness funding is in addition to a $16 million commitment to establish a new energy skills hub at the University of Newcastle, $100 million to support 10,000 new energy apprenticeships and $10 million in a New Energy Skills Program for Australia to be able to seize the jobs opportunity to boost local skills and training in new industries.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
