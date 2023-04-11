Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Mullet men' pleased with tons caught during Easter fishing run at Stockton

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Every Easter Greg Tarrant rallies his family and friends together for one of the biggest fishing hauls of the year - the east coast "mullet run".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.