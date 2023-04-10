NEWCASTLE have lost co-captain Jayden Brailey for the rest of the season after scans confirmed the hooker had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Brailey left the field midway through the second half of Newcastle's 34-24 win over the Warriors on Sunday night, but early reports indicated it was a much less serious meniscus injury.
Celebrating his 27th birthday, Brailey was using crutches after the game but appeared in reasonable spirits conducting interviews before he left the ground.
"Fingers crossed it's not too bad," he told the Newcastle Herald. "It's just disappointing. Everyone knows my history and I just want to make up for lost time, in a sense.
"It's frustrating but I try to look at the glass as half-full."
However, in devastating news for the dummy-half, the Knights confirmed on Tuesday that Brailey had sustained a season-ending ACL tear.
It is the second time he has suffered the dreaded injury, having torn the same ligament in his right knee in round two of the 2020 season.
He didn't play again that year.
Kurt Mann, who replaced Brailey on Sunday night, and Phoenix Crossland are expected to immediately fill the dummy-half void against Penrith on Saturday.
The Knights have no other dedicated hooker on their roster with NRL experience after letting back-up No.9 Chris Randall join the Gold Coast in the off-season as part of a swap for winger Greg Marzhew.
More to come.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.