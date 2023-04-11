Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Coal Point man issues warning after contracting Ross River fever

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated April 11 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coal Point's Peter Robson is still recovering from Ross River fever, which he contracted last year. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Coal Point's Peter Robson is still recovering from Ross River fever, which he contracted last year. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Coal Point's Peter Robson has been through "hellish pain" after contracting Ross River fever from a mosquito bite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.