Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Truck driver pleads not guilty over Maitland pedestrian's death on Cessnock Road

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated April 12 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TRUCK driver has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a pedestrian who was struck while walking along the side of Cessnock Road at Maitland in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.