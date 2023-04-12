A TRUCK driver has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a pedestrian who was struck while walking along the side of Cessnock Road at Maitland in 2022.
William Anthony Hall, 48, was represented by solicitor Kate Maher when he appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving occasioning death and a back-up charge of negligent driving occasioning death.
Mr Hall's matters were adjourned to Newcastle District Court on May 11 when he is expected to be arraigned and get a trial date, sometime in 2024.
According to police, emergency services were called to Cessnock Road at Maitland about 6.30am on June 21 last year after reports a male pedestrian had been hit by a truck.
The driver of the truck immediately stopped and attempted to offer assistance, police said, but the 62-year-old man died at the scene.
The man was identified in court documents as Alan John Reed, of Kurri Kurri.
Police and the Hunter Crash Investigation Unit were called and established a crime scene, which was forensically examined.
Following inquiries, Mr Hall was taken to Maitland police station, charged and granted conditional bail.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
