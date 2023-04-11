A MAJOR hospital expansion at Gateshead is one step closer as Lake Macquarie City Council changes its rules to allow a 10-storey tower.
The $120 million Lake Macquarie Private Hospital development has been designed to ease the strain on an over-burdened system that runs at or near capacity most of the time.
The state significant proposal required the site to be rezoned and height controls lifted from 10m to 37m at the northern end. The council gave those changes the tick of approval on Tuesday.
The redevelopment is part of a broader next-generation health precinct for the Hunter, and deputy mayor Adam Shultz said the expansion is desperately needed.
"The hospital effectively has been operating since 1973, so it's been in operation for 50 years now," he said.
"It's grown from 36 beds to 187, that's more than a 500 per cent increase from the early days.
"The hospital as we have been advised is operating at or near capacity and it needs more space to meet the needs of Lake Macquarie residents and the community at large."
Under the plans, the existing 187-bed hospital will be bolstered with a 10-storey tower housing surgical theatres, 114 extra ward beds, car parks and consult suites.
The proposal is the result of about five years of meticulous planning. When it's finished it will offer 248 private inpatient beds, 14 operating theatres and three cardiac catheter labs, plus hybrid and vascular labs.
If approved the improved hospital will include critical care, intensive care and an enhanced 24-hour emergency department with radiology and oncology services on offer.
Cr Shultz acknowledged there would be some growing pains in the process.
"I know as well as other councillors there will be growing pains and inconvenience, but it's a fantastic investment in our city, it has been operating for 50 years and this will ensure another 50 years of great service and effectively cater to our growing needs," he said.
Approval of the project will sit with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
If it's given the green light, the expansion will take place in five stages, expected to be complete in 2027.
The proponent, Ramsay Health, expects the hospital expansion will create 800 to 1000 direct and flow-on jobs during construction, with 200 roles once it's complete.
It is hoped to pave the way for a larger transformation in the years to come, with a cluster of medical facilities and services at Gateshead.
Cr Brian Adamthwaite said it's a balancing act between the people who live in the community and their growing needs.
"In this case it's not just a significant development for Lake Macquarie, it's significant to the lower Hunter," he said.
"Sometimes the only way to go is up, and by going up we infill spaces rather than go to places that need a whole lot of clearing and removal of residences."
The council is in the process of developing a broader precinct plan to identify car parking, public transport and other services to meet demand once the expansion is complete.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
