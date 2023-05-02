Anti-nuclear option: new name proposed for part of Islington Park

Newcastle Herald
Tighes Hill Peace Park: name change for part of Islington Park on cards

Matt Carr
Matt Carr
Updated May 2 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 10:54am
A PORTION of Tighes Hill's public space could be named in honour of the treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons under a proposal open for public comment.

