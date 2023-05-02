Anti-nuclear option: new name proposed for part of Islington Park

A PORTION of Tighes Hill's public space could be named in honour of the treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons under a proposal open for public comment.
The Geographical Names Board is seeking public comment on the City of Newcastle proposal to rename Tighes Hill Reserve, which sits near the TAFE and Islington Park's off-leash area.
Board chair Narelle Underwood said the bid to name it Tighes Hill Peace Park originated with The Hunter Peace Group, who successfully asked the council to endorse the new name as it "aims to recognise the City of Newcastle's long and proud activist history in the fight for nuclear disarmament and the pursuit of world peace".
The exact site is east of Maitland Road at the junction of Styx and Throsby creeks. It is currently named Islington Park, the name that will remain for the remainder of the reserve to the south of Styx Creek.
The Geographical Names Board said it wanted feedback on community sentiment towards the name but noted "suggestions for alternative names is not being sought".
"We want to give everyone an opportunity to be heard and provide their feedback on this proposed name," Ms Underwood said.
"Engaging the local community is important in considering the proposal."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
