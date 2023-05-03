Luke Huth isn't getting caught up in what could have been.
The former Knights lower-grade hooker, now with Cessnock, is enjoying footy more than he has in years.
And it's little wonder why.
The Goannas are flying, unbeaten competition leaders after six wins from as many games this season.
The 23-year-old joined Cessnock after departing the Knights following last year's NSW Cup campaign.
He left a part-time deal with the NRL club on the table, a decision he has no regrets about despite the opportunities that may have emerged had he stayed.
"There was a contract to be part-time again, but it's a tough business being in that grey area all the time, juggling work and footy," he said.
"I wanted to enjoy footy a bit more. If the team is not going too good up top, it's sort of a dire situation for the boys downstairs too.
"Now that I look back on it, it's worked out well.
"I've enjoyed my footy in this comp more than I ever have."
Huth was in the Knights' development system since his early teens.
In recent years, he played reserve grade while working as an apprentice plumber, making 19 appearances last season and scooping the club's NSW Cup player-of-the-year award.
But he was down the pecking order in terms of getting a start in the NRL, and that didn't look likely to change.
The Knights have had to turn to Phoenix Crossland and Kurt Mann to fill the void, but neither are noted hookers.
Huth admits there "potentially" may have been a chance for him had he stayed at the club, but he isn't kicking stones.
"I'm the one that pulled the pin on it, so could have, should have, would have," he said. "It is what it is.
"I'm enjoying my footy. We'll finish the year out with the boys, hopefully go a long way and see what happens."
A Lakes junior who grew up in Newcastle but also spent part of his youth Queanbeyan, Huth joined the Goannas mostly out of convenience.
"I've lived out this way for four or five years now," he said. "My oldies are at Sawyers Gully. Previously before that I was at Minmi and I always travelled out to Lakes. This year, it made sense to move a bit closer to home. My partner and I are in Cessnock at the moment."
Huth, who will soon welcome a child with partner Shakira, starred in Cessnock's 20-12 win over defending premiers Maitland on Saturday, scoring their last try.
He played down his contribution, but said it was a confidence-boosting victory.
"That was off the back of Brad Mendyk's quick play-the-ball, he sealed that one for us I'd say," he said of his try.
"It was good to get over the line to get the win over them, they are an awesome team."
The dummy-half, who Cessnock coach Harry Siejka reckons "probably should be playing NRL", will turn out for Country against City at Kogarah on Saturday.
Huth is one of nine Newcastle Rugby League players in the representative side, which was selected after the Newcastle Rebels won the Country Championships this year.
"I hadn't played in there before, it was a good couple of weeks," he said of the Rebels' campaign. "It should be a good weekend with the boys."
As for chasing his NRL dream, Huth said: "For now, I'm just focused on playing footy here for Cessnock. I've got a bub on the way, so priorities probably change a little bit there. But we'll see what happens."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
