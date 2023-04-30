Cessnock Goannas outgun premiers Maitland in top-of-the-table Newcastle RL derby

CESSNOCK have emerged as the team to beat in the Newcastle Rugby League premiership after outgunning defending champions Maitland 20-12 in a top-of-the-table bout at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.
Both sides scored three tries but the Pickers were unable to land a conversion. With the scores locked at 12-all, Goannas hooker Luke Huth dived over from close range to push Cessnock in front.
"It's an old cliché, but we will learn more from that game then we would have if we won it," Pickers coach Matt Lantry told the Maitland Mercury after his team's first loss of the season.
Cessnock are now the only undefeated team in the competition after six rounds.
In other games on Saturday, a Kerrod Holland field goal gave Macquarie a 19-18 win against Central at Lyle Peacock Field, Lakes United outlasted West 17-14 at Cahill Oval and South Newcastle thrashed Kurri 40-16 at Townson Oval.
