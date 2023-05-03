Newcastle Herald
Paul Patrick Condon, acquitted of shooting intruder who broke into his Scone home

Updated May 3 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 12:30pm
The cannabis set-up found by police at the home in Scone in November, 2020. Picture by NSW Police
A MAN accused of shooting an intruder three times after he caught him breaking into his Scone home has been acquitted of all charges after a trial in Newcastle District Court.

