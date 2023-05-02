ARCHIE Goodwin will undergo back surgery in a fortnight, however, the brilliant but brittle Newcastle Jets striker hopes to be on deck for the first day of what shapes as the most important preseason in his fledgling career.
Goodwin, again, gave a glimpse of his potential with a lively performance in the Jets' 2-0 loss to Sydney FC on Saturday in the final round of the A-League.
He fired three shots - one which was deflected wide - had six touches in the box, made four successful dribbles and finished with 100 per cent passing accuracy.
"There is no doubting what Archie can do when he is fit and able to play," Jets coach Arthur Papas said.
It was the first game the 18-year-old had started in a campaign stalled by a groin injury he picked up with the Young Socceroos in February and then a back issue.
"One of the discs in his lower back is touching on a nerve and causing discomfort which limits his ability to train," Papas said. "He managed to get through two weeks of training before the Sydney game and was cleared to play.
"He will go in for a discectomy. Initially, they were talking about a three-month rehabilitation. The last thing he needs is to miss another whole preseason after missing so much football.
"Once we talked to the surgeon, there was a second option, which has a recovery time of about six weeks. He can go in for surgery and pretty much be on the field come the start of July."
Papas has been patient with Goodwin - often to the frustration of fans and pundits - and has placed the teenager's long-term welfare at the forefront.
The coach was angered that Goodwin returned injured from representing Australia at the under-20 Asia Championships.
Asked if Goodwin's injury could potentially become a long-term problem, Papas replied: "It is if I'm negligent with him."
Touted as the best home-grown prospect in more than a decade, the academy graduate inked a three-year extension last May and a preseason plan was mapped out to ensure his growing body could handle the workload of professional football.
Goodwin had featured in five straight games, scoring in two, before departing with the Young Socceroos in February.
"We kept him on the field for a large part of the first portion of the league and he contributed," Papas said.
With leading goal-scorer Beka Mikeltadze off contract and not certain to stay at the Jets, Goodwin is set to play a major role next season.
"The most important thing for Archie is that he has a full preseason," Papas said. "He gets a body of work into him that allows him to withstand the rigours of professional football. If he does that, the future is really bright for Archie."
Meanwhile, Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said talks were on-going with potential buyers for the club.
The Jets have been bankrolled by the owners of four rival clubs since Martin Lee had his licence stripped in January 2021.
Papas expressed frustration at the ownership situation after the loss to Sydney FC.
"I've been very clear that I'm very grateful and the club and the community should be very grateful to the ownership group that are currently in charge but it's bordering on three years now, I think.
"Ultimately, I think if we're going to look for a signing in the off-season, I think that's the biggest signing we can make."
Papas believes the club needs a passionate owner willing to invest resources if they are to compete with the big clubs in the league.
"We're not competing with some clubs in this league," he said. "We've got some factors around how we operate which probably is a disadvantage for us."
Talks with a Melbourne-based consortium have been on-going for more than 12 months.
"There is now a strong focus on that transition to new ownership and significant energy is being put into that," Mattiske said. "We are talking to a number of interested parties."
Perth Glory are also reportedly for sale, with long term owner Tony Sage wanting out.
In March, the APL announced expansion plans for clubs in Canberra and Auckland for the 2024-25 season. The licence fee is understood to be around $25 million.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.