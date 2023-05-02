Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2023: Jets whizz-kid Archie Goodwin targets July return for what shapes as important preseason

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 3 2023 - 6:54am, first published 6:00am
Archie Goodwin. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Archie Goodwin. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

ARCHIE Goodwin will undergo back surgery in a fortnight, however, the brilliant but brittle Newcastle Jets striker hopes to be on deck for the first day of what shapes as the most important preseason in his fledgling career.

