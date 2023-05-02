Man dead, woman in Newcastle hospital after crash near Port Macquarie

A MAN has died and a woman has been air-lifted to a Newcastle hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Mid North Coast on May 2.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Houston Mitchell Drive at Lake Innes - near Port Macquarie - at about 3.20pm following reports two vehicles had collided.
A male driver was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but he could not be revived.
He is yet to be formally identified but believed to be aged 82.
The driver of the other vehicle - an 84-year-old woman - was treated at the scene before being taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
