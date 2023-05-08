Newcastle Herald
Knights players say critics of their bye-round holidays are ill-informed

By Robert Dillon
May 8 2023 - 8:00pm
Kalyn Ponga at training on Monday. The embattled Knights skipper stayed in town to work on his game during bye week. Picture by Peter Lorimer
SENIOR players Tyson Frizell and Daniel Saifiti have defended the Newcastle Knights after the criticism they received for travelling overseas during bye week.

