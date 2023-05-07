How can Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas replace his best player?

THE Newcastle Jets face another rebuilding operation after confirming that two of their most influential players - Angus Thurgate and Beka Mikeltadze - and highly rated Japanese import Manabu Saito will not be at the club next season.
Thurgate, the A-League's young player of the year last season and a former Australian under-20s representative, is expected to join Western United.
The 23-year-old midfielder has made 116 A-League appearances for Newcastle and did not miss a game this season.
Mikeltadze, a Georgian international striker, played in 47 games for the Jets over the past two seasons and only three players in the club's history have scored more than his tally of 19 goals.
He has been linked to rival franchise Macarthur Bulls.
Saito, a Japanese international and high-profile mid-season signing, has been released after just eight games, having been omitted from the squad for Newcastle's last three fixtures.
Midfielder Mohamed Al-Taay has also been moved on after 30 appearances, mainly off the bench, and there could be others who follow him, given that veteran Jason Hoffman, co-captain Matt Jurman, Kosta Grozos, Callum Timmins, Daniel Stynes and Noah James remain unsigned.
The departures leave Jets coach Arthur Papas facing a third consecutive pre-season in which he will have to mould a new-look squad.
Newcastle have already signed home-grown attacker Jacob Dowse after a season with Perth Glory, while promising Lucas Mauragis will return from a loan deal with Wellington Phoenix.
Papas will no doubt scour the marketplace searching for replacements capable of helping the Jets reach the finals for the first time since 2017-18.
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske admitted in a statement the club was "really disappointed" to lose Thurgate.
"Our offer would have seen him become one of the club's highest earners, however, we understand that his focus is on international opportunities, and if these don't come in the short term, the ability to experience living in one of Australia's big cities," Mattiske said.
Newcastle's capacity to reinforce their roster is likely to hinge on whether the club can attract a new owner, or owners, after being funded by fellow A-League clubs for the past three seasons.
