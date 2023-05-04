Newcastle RL set to tweak player-points index system after meeting with clubs

NEWCASTLE Rugby League general manager Adam Devcich says the majority of clubs have endorsed the new player-points index system, but he expects minor adjustments will be made to it next season.
The Newcastle RL held a special general meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the PPIS, which was introduced at the start of this season as a statewide NSWRL initiative to regulate player movement between clubs.
Under the system, each club is given a cap of 120 points for their first-grade team and 60 for reserve grade.
There is a sliding scale of valuation for new recruits, depending on their level of experience and their previous clubs.
A former NRL player, for instance, would potentially come with a 30-point valuation, unless he was to return to his junior club, in which case he would be worth zero points.
Players moving from one Newcastle RL club to another are given an "impact transfer" rating of 25 points, regardless of how many top-grade games they have played.
This has caused issues in particular for first-year club Northern Hawks, who signed a host of players from rival Newcastle RL clubs.
Some players have been stood down for games because their club had exceeded the points cap.
Club delegates took the chance to voice their opinions on Wednesday night.
"The overwhelming view of the clubs last night was that 120 points was an appropriate level," Devcich told the Newcastle Herald.
"That wasn't unanimous, but it was pretty close to unanimous.
"Based on 25 points for an impact transfer, the clubs were pretty comfortable that 120 points was the right number."
In saying that, Devcich added that there was scope for improvement.
"It's probably taken clubs a little bit of time to get their heads around it," he said.
That's why we met with all the clubs to get their feedback, bearing in mind that this is the first year this system has been in use.
"Based on that, we'll be taking that back to the NSWRL with suggestions for how we can make improvements.
"I don't see the points changing for next year, but there may be some tweaks to the way we interpret those impact transfers."
In particular, Devcich said more leeway should be given to young players who were yet to appear in first grade and felt they would receive more opportunity by changing clubs.
He acknowledged the points system had been problematic for the Hawks but said: "If you're going to sign first-grade players from other Newcastle RL clubs, you're going to rack up points pretty quickly."
Some clubs have successfully applied for dispensation for certain players.
"Every points system has restrictions to it, or else it would be irrelevant," Devcich said. "Given it's the first year, there have been some cases where you could ask: 'Does that sit right?'
"And that was the point of the meeting last night, to get some feedback from the clubs on some of those cases and to propose some tweaks."
