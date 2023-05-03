Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights dismiss Phil Gould's criticism of players heading to Bali during bye week

By Robert Dillon
Updated May 3 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 6:04pm
Knights football director Peter Parr. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
NEWCASTLE football director Peter Parr has defended a handful of the club's players who have travelled to Bali during bye week, after they copped a remarkable broadside from outspoken commentator Phil Gould.

