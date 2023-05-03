Newcastle Herald
Knights re-sign NRLW premiership winners Olivia Higgins Tayla Predebon, Kayla Romaniuk, Simone Karpani and Tiana Davison

By Renee Valentine
Updated May 3 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 6:00pm
Olivia Higgins, from Raymond Terrace, is among five more players re-signed by the Knights for the upcoming NRLW season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
The Newcastle Knights' NRLW squad continues to take shape with the club confirming premiership winners Olivia Higgins, Tayla Predebon, Kayla Romaniuk, Simone Karpani and Tiana Davison have re-signed.

