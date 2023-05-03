The Newcastle Knights' NRLW squad continues to take shape with the club confirming premiership winners Olivia Higgins, Tayla Predebon, Kayla Romaniuk, Simone Karpani and Tiana Davison have re-signed.
The Knights are chasing back-to-back titles in 2023 after an historic premiership victory in their second NRLW season.
Higgins, Predebon and Karpani will all be chasing their third straight premierships after joining the Knights from the Roosters.
Kurri Kurri junior Romaniuk and New Zealander Davison made their NRLW debuts in 2022, featuring in three and two matches respectively.
Knights coach Ronald Griffiths said the re-signings of Higgins (hooker), Karpani (lock), Davison (second row) plus props Predebon and Romaniuk "underpin the connections we have built as a group over the last 12 months or so".
"Each player brings their own unique strengths and adds value in a myriad of ways," Griffiths said.
"Tayla and Kayla are both blessed with natural leadership ability and have wonderful second phase options in their games, while Olivia provides excellent service and a strong defensive resolve. Their experience will be vital in building upon the foundations we have set.
"All three were this week rewarded with selection in the NSW Country team, which is a great honour for all male or female players who have represented Country from any era."
Gloucester product Predebon and Romaniuk have signed two-year deals. Raymond Terrace's Higgins, Brisbane-born Karpani and Davison have signed one-year agreements.
The club had already confirmed the retention of star fullback Tamika Upton plus Hannah and Jesse Southwell on five-year deals, as well as Yasmin Clydsdale, Caitlan Johnston (three years) and Shanice Parker (two years).
Newcastle open their NRLW season against the Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 22.
