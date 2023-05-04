Newcastle Herald
Veteran Dane Gagai says Knights eager to make amends

By Max McKinney
May 4 2023 - 5:30pm
Knights centre Dane Gagai reckons Newcastle have made too much improvement from last season for Friday's loss to Parramatta to be anything more than a one-off belting, saying their insipid display simply "wasn't us".

