Veteran Dane Gagai says Knights eager to make amends

Knights centre Dane Gagai reckons Newcastle have made too much improvement from last season for Friday's loss to Parramatta to be anything more than a one-off belting, saying their insipid display simply "wasn't us".
In what was their worst performance this season, the Knights were smashed 43-12 at CommBank Stadium by last year's grand finalists.
It was the heaviest loss they've sustained this year and their performance had little, if any, of the spirit and effort they'd displayed earlier in the season and that only a fortnight earlier helped them almost defeat reigning premiers Penrith.
Gagai didn't have his worst game but, like others, was far from his best.
He made two errors and missed five tackles and said the the heavy defeat was a "disappointing" setback.
The 254-game veteran felt their performance was perhaps the result of placing too much emphasis on attack, rather than defence, in recent weeks.
"That just wasn't us," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"That was the most disappointing thing.
"We were a bit too focused on our attack.
"Obviously last week our completion rate wasn't that good and the week before when we played Panthers, our completion rate in one of those halves was terrible, so we focused so much on attack that we forgot what was keeping us in the game, and that was our defence.
"I thought that's what we were hanging our hat on, and that's what we were good at the first couple of rounds.
"We just need to go back to that and just complete, set up a position where we can ... keep them down in their half and just focus on our defence."
In the games they've won this year, the Knights have conceded 12, 14 and 24 points.
But by half-time against the Eels, they'd already conceded five tries and 30 points.
The loss was Newcastle's fifth this season and third in a row, but Gagai was confident the team wouldn't fall into a complete slump.
Newcastle lost seven on the trot early last season to sit 14th after 10 rounds, a position they'll occupy at the same point this season albeit having played one less game.
They snapped their lengthy losing streak at last year's Magic Round, which they aren't part of this weekend, but only won a further three games in 2022.
"We're definitely a lot better team than what we were last year, but the fact is we're still in the same position as we were last year," the 32-year-old said.
"The reality is we need to start winning games.
"I don't think we're far off, but there's still a few things we need to get out of our game.
"Speaking after the match at Parramatta, Gagai said the team would split during the bye and aim to return fresh and focused on improving ahead of their clash with Gold Coast at home on Sunday week. We spoke about the boys getting away and enjoying the break, re-setting, but there's still a lot of footy to go.
"So coming back with the mindset of working on the things we need to work on."
Gagai will be hoping to win his 25th Queensland in the State of Origin series opener on May 31.
