Dane Ingham has capped one of the biggest weeks of his career by re-signing with the Newcastle Jets on a two-year deal.
The news broke less than 24 hours after the 23-year-old New Zealand international had collected the Nigel Boogaard Medal as the Jets men's player of the year for 2022-23.
Ingham made 24 appearances for Newcastle this A-League campaign.
The athletic wide player began the season at left-back before being pushed forward and reinvented as a winger.
He admitted to being "a little bit shocked" when receiving the club's highest accolade for their male players at Modus Brewery on Wednesday night.
On Thursday, Ingham was thrilled to be extending his stay in Newcastle.
"I'm pleased to have re-signed with the club for a further two seasons," Ingham said.
"I feel like I have taken my game to another level and, whilst I'm honoured to have won the player of the year award, I'd trade any individual award for team success.
"I believe that we are heading in the right direction and I'm confident we can build on this season and have a successful future."
The Jets were pushing for a finals berth but heart-breakingly ended their season in 10th place on 29 points, six adrift of the top four.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
