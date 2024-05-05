Magic pleased to get 'Azzurri off our back', rain forces backlog of games

Broadmeadow coach Nima Nikfarjam wanted a reaction, and he got one.
In a weekend where rain wreaked havoc on NPLW Northern NSW and left some teams now with a backlog of games to catch up, Magic responded from two disappointing performances by routing Charlestown 6-2 at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday.
The competition reached round 10 in the draw, but several teams have only played seven games so far.
Magic have played nine of their fixtures and reclaimed the competition lead from Maitland with Saturday's win, which came after a 5-1 loss to the Magpies in round nine and a 3-3 draw midweek with sixth-placed New Lambton.
Broadmeadow improved to 20 points to be two clear of Maitland (18), who are set to travel to New Lambton (seven) in a rescheduled game on Wednesday night, while Azzurri stayed third on 16.
Fourth-placed Olympic (15) have the chance to take third place when they face fifth-placed Adamstown at Darling Street on Wednesday night.
"I wanted a response and accountability," Nikfarjam said.
"We did get the response. It was a great response from the players. They fought for every single ball. They worked so hard, both with and without the ball.
"They were very composed when we had the ball and when we didn't have the ball they applied a lot of pressure to win the ball back. That was great to see.
"I'm pleased we got Azzurri off our back for a while, because if we didn't get the three points and they won their catch-up game, they would've gone past us."
Mercedes McNabb produced a hat-trick to inspire Magic's win, scoring with a free kick in the seventh minute, beating a pedestrian defence to finish with one touch in the 14th minute and striking from the top of the 18-yard box in stoppage time.
Centre-back Madi Gallegos made the most of a misdirected pass out of Azzurri's backline in the 11th minute to give the visitors a 2-0 lead before Ella Joyce pulled one back two minutes later after combining with Jess Gentle.
McNabb quickly restored the two-goal advantage then Lilly-Jane Babic scored in the 58th and 87th minutes for a 5-1 lead before her lethal teammate completed a match treble.
Azzurri substitute Sarah Halvorsen scored in the dying minute with the game already well and truly out of reach.
The match was the last for Magic goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone, who is stepping away due to personal reasons.
But Magic have added shot-stopper Mia Wallace from Warners Bay. They have also picked up defensive midfielder Jasmin Fisher from playing Football NSW League One Women's with Central Coast Mariners.
The 17-year-old started in her third appearance for Magic and showed plenty of good qualities.
The defending champions also look set to be boosted by Brisbane Roar striker Ash Brodigan, who previously played at the club and is expected to start training with Magic this week.
Points: Magic 20, Maitland 18, Azzurri 16, Olympic 15, Adamstown 9, New Lambton 7, Warners Bay 3, Mid Coast 3.
