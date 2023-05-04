Newcastle Olympic's round-nine clash with Maitland in NPLW Northern NSW at Darling Street Oval on Sunday has been brought forward to a midday kick-off.
The match was originally scheduled for 2.30pm but was shifted to form part of a club double-header with Olympic men, who are also playing the Magpies (4pm).
Reserve-grade women play at 10am and reserve-grade men at 2pm.
** Long-serving Jets goalkeeper Claire Coelho is set to make her first appearance for Olympic on Sunday after the club announced her signing last week.
Olympic have also signed teenage shot-stopper Grace Kingett from the Jets Academy. They have, however, lost Canberra-based Jayla Murphy to work commitments and Sienna Williams (Jets Academy) from their goalkeeping ranks.
** Olympic and Charlestown will play their NNSW Football Women's League Cup semi-final at Darling Street Oval on May 17 (7.45pm).
Details for the Broadmeadow-Maitland semi-final are yet to be confirmed.
** Mid Coast player-coach Emma Stanbury believes her young side showed they were "a serious team" with a strong first-half showing before letting top-four side Adamstown "get in their heads" on Saturday night.
Mid Coast led 1-0 at the break before going down 7-1.
"We're getting on top of teams and it's just a matter of building that confidence. If we have a goal scored against, not letting our heads drop, and remain in the fight for the full 90," Stanbury said.
