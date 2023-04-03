It was not the fairytale finish Claire Coelho had hoped for, but the long-serving Newcastle Jets goalkeeper is already looking to what comes next after her last national league appearance.
The Port Macquarie product is one of three Jets players to call time on their top-level football careers along with striker Tara Andrews and defender Teigen Allen.
All took the field for one last time at Allianz Stadium on Saturday as Newcastle closed their 2022-23 campaign with a disappointing 4-0 loss to premiers Sydney.
In all, Coelho made 48 appearances for Newcastle - and one for the Sky Blues on loan - in seven seasons since signing with the Jets in 2013.
"Ten years, it's been a long time," Coelho told the Herald ahead the A-League Women's final round over the weekend.
"I'd been thinking about if for a few months. It was something that Tara and I had been mutually discussing with each other. We're both at similar points in our lives and 10 years is a long time. My body is a little bit tender and I am also just ready for the future as well, but happy with the decision."
The 26-year-old, who has juggled her elite sporting commitments with work as a criminal lawyer, had "mixed emotions" as she stepped away, but left knowing the game was in a much stronger position than when she started.
The A-League Women will expand to a full home-and-away 12-team competition next season with the addition of Central Coast.
"I was 17 years old when we first started and there was no minimum salary," Coelho said.
"Some girls I know were playing for zero dollars a week. So, I guess in that 10 years I've certainly been a part of some progression and paved the way for the younger ones that hopefully in another 10 years I can sit in the stands and they're playing full-time.
"Things have changed on and off the field, facilities as well and just the CBAs. There was no CBA in 2013 when I first started so it's come along way, but it's something that's a good era to be a part of.
"The A-League Women's next season will take off on the back of [the FIFA Women's World Cup]. That's probably going to be one of the most exciting times and I'll sit in the stands and happily watch."
As for the next chapter, Coelho has plenty planned.
She is one of several Jets set to join an NPL Women (NPLW) Northern NSW club but is yet to reveal where.
"I will be playing in NPLW," Coelho confirmed.
"I've signed up for a triathlon, which is my next focus, and I've got a cricket team lined up for October, so I'll pick up the bat and ball again after probably 10 years."
Coelho was a junior representative cricketer before giving away the sport to pursue football.
"At 17, I was at that pivotal point of choosing cricket or soccer, so I want to pick it up again. Even if it's just a bit of fun I'll be pretty happy with that," she said.
The return of several Jets will prove a boost for NPLW but they are not expected to be available until round nine in early May as the must have a 30-day break between playing in the professional and amateur leagues.
Midfielder Cassidy Davis and attacking player Lauren Allan have already committed to New Lambton and Andrews is likely to follow suit.
Striker Sophie Stapleford, who made 11 appearances in her first national league season, returns to lead top-four contenders Maitland.
Fullback Leia Puxty and midfielder Josie Morley will play for Adamstown.
Meanwhile, fullback Tessa Tamplin was set to play for NPLW leaders Charlestown but told the Herald she will instead spend the next few months trying to get on top of a leg injury which has restricted her to just six outings for the Jets this campaign.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.