RESIDENTS in Gresford felt the earth move overnight with a magnitude 3.2 earthquake recorded just after 10pm Sunday.
According to measurements from Geoscience Australia the earthquake was located just three kilometres below the surface.
Reports of the quake have been piling up, with more than 75 recorded on Monday morning.
The earthquake was felt locally by Gresford residents, but there have also been reports as far away as Port Stephens, Fullerton Cove, Fern Bay and Edgeworth.
It was recorded by multiple monitoring stations across the Hunter Region.
