A-League soccer 2023: Deja vu as Newcastle Jets concede late equaliser against 10-man Melbourne City in blow to play-off hopes

By James Gardiner
Updated April 2 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:30pm
Melbourne City celebrate after max Caputo scored an equaliser in injury time for a 1-all draw with the Newcastle Jets at AAMI Park on Sunday. Picture Getty Images
THE Newcastle Jets conceded in injury-time to throw away a precious three points for a second straight game and put another dent in their A-League play-off hopes.

