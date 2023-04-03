Newcastle Herald
Milton Orkopoulos trial: 'improbable' ex-MP would party with teens

By Miklos Bolza
Updated April 3 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:28am
Milton Orkopoulos.
Claims former NSW Labor member Milton Orkopoulos sexually abused four teenage boys decades ago were improbable, inconsistent and should be rejected, jurors have heard.

