$750,000 reward for information of 'heartbreaking' 2005 murder of Roslyn Reay in Cooks Hill

By Newsroom
Updated April 3 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:05am
ON THIS day in 2005 Newcastle woman Roslyn Reay's body was discovered in her Cooks Hill home. She had been murdered, but 18 years on her family still have no closure about what happened to her that day and who was responsible for her death.

