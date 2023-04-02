ON THIS day in 2005 Newcastle woman Roslyn Reay's body was discovered in her Cooks Hill home. She had been murdered, but 18 years on her family still have no closure about what happened to her that day and who was responsible for her death.
The NSW Government, together with the NSW Police Force, has announced a $750,000 reward for information about the murder of Roslyn Reay nearly two decades ago.
Roslyn's daughter, Mandii, said she hopes the reward will encourage anyone who may be holding onto vital information to finally speak up.
"Mum was such a gentle soul, who's greatest joy was derived from helping others. To think her final moments were so horrible is heartbreaking, it haunts me to this day," she said.
"The past 18 years have been extremely challenging for mum's friends and family, I hope speaking out now jogs someone's memory and can help us find out what happened to her."
SUNDAY APRIL 3, 2005
Officers from then Newcastle were called to a home on Laman Street, Cooks Hill, over concerns for welfare of the woman who lived there.
On arrival, a family member found the woman deceased inside the home with multiple stab wounds. She was later identified as Roslyn Reay, aged 52.
Despite exhaustive investigations by local police under Strike Force Oro, no one was charged over the murder.
In 2021, a formal review of the case was conducted under the State Crime Command Homicide Squad's Unsolved Homicide framework and a re-investigation commenced by detectives attached to Strike Force Oro 2.
Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, said detectives have been re-analysing evidence collected over the past 18 years as part of the renewed investigation.
"Roslyn was a well-liked and respected member of the Newcastle community and for her life to be cut short in such a violent manner was a shock to the neighbourhood," Det Supt Doherty said.
"Through our investigations with the renewed strike force, we have been going back through all evidence collated, including forensic material, to ensure we leave no stone unturned.
"We are hoping this reward may spark someone's memory who may have spoken to or associated with Roslyn in the March of 2005, and may be able to help us piece together her final movements."
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Oro 2 investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
