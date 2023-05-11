Hybrid and electric cars now make up more than two per cent of all passenger vehicles registered in the Lower Hunter - but the region still lags behind the state in the take-up of personal transport electrification.
Latest Transport for NSW data shows ownership of hybrid and electric passenger vehicles in the region jumped 16 per cent in the six months to 30 April, with 7030 hybrid and 1270 electric cars now on local roads.
The proportion represents 2.2 per cent of the Lower Hunter's 367,952 registered passenger vehicles. The state-wide proportion is 3.3 per cent.
Newcastle Local Government area has the highest proportion of hybrid and electric vehicles (2.8 per cent) in the region.
It was followed by Maitland (2.2 per cent), Lake Macquarie (2.1 per cent), Port Stephens (2 per cent) and Cessnock (1.4 per cent).
Lake Macquarie City Council will host the region's electric vehicle open day on Saturday in an effort to encourage more motorists to make the switch.
The event, to be held at the council's Speers Point administration building car park from 10am-2pm, will include displays and demonstrations of new EV models from Porsche, BMW, Tesla, Polestar, Peugeot, Volvo, MG, BYD, LDV and Nissan.
Electric motorbikes, go-karts and e-mobility devices will also be on show.
Sustainability Engagement Coordinator Chris Harle said the open day aimed to showcase the latest EVs and EV technology, and the benefits of EV ownership.
"The rapid increase in EV and hybrid ownership shows the growing appetite for these vehicles in our region," Ms Harle said.
"However, for some motorists, swapping their traditional petrol and diesel-powered vehicles remains a daunting prospect, so hopefully the open day will help allay some of those concerns."
Ms Harle said switching to an EV was one of the single most effective ways people could reduce their carbon footprint.
"Transport emissions are the fastest growing emission sector in Australia, and they're our largest contributor for our organisation, to greenhouse gas emissions," she said.
"We're committed to improving our environment, reducing vehicle emissions and encouraging EV use and ownership across Lake Macquarie, and we're doing what we can on the ground - not only with this open day, but with our Electric Vehicle Charging Strategy, and our move towards electrifying our own vehicle fleet."
The open day will offer test rides in Council's fleet of Nissan Leaf EVs, EV charging displays, talks by local EV owners. Representatives from the NRMA and Australian Electric Vehicle Association (AEVA) will also be on hand.
AEVA spokesman Michael Day said Australians were increasingly aware of the need for action on global climate change targets.
"The increasing number of electric vehicle sales demonstrates that there is an appetite for environmentally friendly vehicles," he said.
Go to lakemac.com.au for more information and to book an EV test ride on the day.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
