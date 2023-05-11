Newcastle Herald
Hybrid and electric cars make up more than two per cent of vehicles in the Lower Hunter

By Matthew Kelly
Updated May 11 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
Sustainability Engagement Coordinator Chris Harle. Picture supplied.
Sustainability Engagement Coordinator Chris Harle. Picture supplied.

Hybrid and electric cars now make up more than two per cent of all passenger vehicles registered in the Lower Hunter - but the region still lags behind the state in the take-up of personal transport electrification.

