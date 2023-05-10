Fort Scratchley will be alive with sculptures from around the country on Saturday in an artistic first for the area.
The Sculptures@Scratchley exhibit will run from May 13 to May 18 with works from Hunter local artists, along with interstate contributors and a Polish sculptor.
Organiser Grahame Wilson says a "moment of madness" prompted him to host an exhibit at the historic fort, which overlooks Newcastle's coastline.
"We had a vision to put on an exhibition," Mr Wilson says.
The Teralba-based artist decided the fort was the perfect location.
Rick Carter, secretary of Fort Scratchley Historical Society, hopes visitors will flock to Newcastle for the art event, inspired by Sydney's Sculptures By the Sea annual art display. He has already seen people make their first visit to the site after a large whale sculpture by artist Michael Greve was installed in early May.
"[Visitors] want to come back when the exhibit officially starts," Mr Carter says "We are hoping word of mouth will do a lot.
"While the event is on, the rest of the fort's exhibitions will be on display," he says.
Tours through Fort Scratchley tunnels will be running throughout the event and sculptures will be scattered around the grounds.
Entry is free but purchasing an event program will let views vote on a lucrative $25,000 People's Choice Award. A non-acquistive $15,000 peer-judged award is also up for grabs.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
