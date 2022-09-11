Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Extreme' domestic violence case: Man denies rape, assaults, firearm threats, will face trial

SR
By Sam Rigney
September 11 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man will face trial over what police allege is an extreme domestic violence case. File picture.

A LAKE Macquarie man accused of repeatedly raping and assaulting a young woman, including stomping on her head and threatening her with a loaded firearm in what detectives allege is an extreme case of domestic violence has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial next year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.