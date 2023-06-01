There are many ways to describe Steve 'Wishy' Klus - a Bunnies tragic, a hard worker and a loyal mate are but a few.
But above all else he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Mr Klus' family and friends gathered on Thursday to mourn his tragic death in a freak industrial accident at Kooragang Island on Wednesday afternoon. They also celebrated the life of a man who touched so many lives in his 64 years.
Mr Klus, from Summerland Point, is survived by his wife Julie, children Chris, Matthew and Margaret and grandchildren Kye, Tyler, Nate, Valerie and Iris.
"He lived for his family and football," family friend Rebecca Friend said.
"He was a hard worker who worked five or six days a week. When he wasn't at work he loved watching his grandkids play footy."
The former Wyong Roos rugby league player had a special devotion to South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell.
"He loved to rub Latrell Mitchell and his Bunnies in your face whether you wanted to hear it or not," Ms Friend said.
Then there was the Saturday punters club that he set up with best mates Bruiser and Adz.
"He was just a typical bloke who wanted to do the right thing by everybody," Ms Friend said.
Mr Klus was struck in the head by a metal pole at a Heron Road demolition job at about 3pm on Wednesday.
Despite the efforts of emergency crews he died at the scene.
SafeWork Australia is investigating the circumstances of the accident and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Ms Friend said Mr Klus had about 20 years experience in the demolition industry and took a safety-first approach to everything he did.
"If there is one thing that we have been talking about today it is that he was very safe at work. He took safety very seriously," she said.
"Everyone is just so shocked that this has happened because he was so careful when he was on a demolition site. It was just a freak accident."
A spokesman for logistics company Qube said the accident happened on a site that the company leased from the Port of Newcastle.
"We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a third-party demolition contractor who was working on a Qube ports facility in Newcastle earlier today," the spokesman said.
"Our thoughts are with the person's family, friends and colleagues and we are offering all the support we can during this difficult time."
IN THE NEWS
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
