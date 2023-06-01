Man allegedly threatened with gun at Edgeworth

INVESTIGATORS are appealing for information after a man was allegedly threatened with a firearm near his home at Edgeworth.
Police have been told an unknown male rode a motorcycle to Etheridge Crescent before allegedly threatening another man with a gun at about 10.45am on June 1.
Police have released the description of a man they believe can assist with their inquiries.
He was wearing a black hoodie with slim beige-coloured chino pants and white shoes. He was riding a dirt bike with an orange front and dark rear.
Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage, CCTV, or information that might assist investigators, to come forward.
Anyone with information about the alleged incident is being asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
