Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man allegedly threatened with gun at Edgeworth

Updated June 2 2023 - 7:41am, first published 7:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man allegedly threatened with gun at Edgeworth
Man allegedly threatened with gun at Edgeworth

INVESTIGATORS are appealing for information after a man was allegedly threatened with a firearm near his home at Edgeworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.