Changes to redress scheme for institutional child sexual abuse

By Paul Osborne
Updated May 4 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:55am
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth says the government's main concern is survivors' wellbeing (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
The federal government has announced a raft of changes to make the national redress scheme more accessible.

