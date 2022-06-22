Brisbane to Heatherbrae: Porsche crashes in 200km/h pursuit

A MAN accused of leading police on a chase from near Forster to outside Raymond Terrace will face 11 charges in a Raymond Terrace court on Thursday.
Police from Forster's Traffic and Highway Patrol attempted to stop a Porsche Cayman on the Pacific Highway at Coolongolook about 1.30pm on Wednesday after reports it was driving unusually.
The vehicle failed to stop and officers began to pursue. It is alleged the vehicle hit speeds of over 200km/h headed south on the highway, reaching Heatherbrae before entering a car park.
Police said the car travelled around the car park "for some time" before exiting onto Banks Street and crashing into a fence.
The 20-year-old driver escaped without injury. He was arrested and taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.
"Subsequent inquiries revealed the vehicle was reportedly stolen from a South Brisbane address on Sunday," police said.
The man was taken to Raymond Terrace police station and charged with offences including larceny, destroy or damage property, receive property stolen outside NSW, driving at speed in a police pursuit, driving dangerously in a police pursuit, driving recklessly or furiously, three counts of negligent driving, possession of a prohibited drug and driving without ever having held a licence.
The 20-year-old was refused bail.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
