Bus driver allegedly threatened, intimidated at Teralba, police say

A bus driver working a Lake Macquarie route was threatened and intimidated by two passengers, police have said as images of two men believed to be involved in the alleged incident were made public this week.
Police said the men abused the driver in the early afternoon of August 26 as the bus travelled through Teralba, before the pair left the vehicle at Anzac Street.
The driver was not injured during the encounter and the matter was reported to police.
Investigators this week released CCTV images of two men they believe are connected to the case.
Both are of Caucasian appearance, thin and are thought to be aged in their early 20s.
One was wearing a camouflage shirt and light coloured jeans while the other was in a black baseball cap, light jumper, dark pants and was carrying a black bag.
Investigators are calling for people with information about the incident to contact police.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.