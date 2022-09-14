Church needs process to support survivors after paedophile clergy deaths

THE MARIST Brothers' Province of Australia has declined to outline what procedure it follows - if any - to support survivors when abusers die.
Clergy Abused Network (CAN) chair Bob O'Toole said his organisation had developed its protocol following the April death of Father Vincent Ryan.
As previously reported, the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle came under fire for not informing the community or survivors about Ryan's death, or making direct follow-up contact with survivors.
Mr O'Toole said CAN sent its protocol to the Marist Brothers and the diocese and asked for theirs. CAN has not received any in return.
"A couple of us worked on it, we thought it was appropriate to put something out on how we were going to deal with [future deaths]," Mr O'Toole said.
"It was always going to pop up - these guys are not getting any younger, like all of us. That was the purpose of developing a protocol. There's a line up of these guys in jail, all ageing and it's going to happen from time to time.
"We need to have a policy and a procedure about how we're going to handle it."
Mr O'Toole said CAN followed the steps after Francis William Cable - also known as Brother Romuald - died in custody on Monday.
CAN's first step after hearing about the death of an abuser is to contact the institution associated with the perpetrator for verification.
"The whole area of abuse, whether current or historical, is marred by secrecy, denial and cover-up," CAN's protocol reads.
"It is critical to the wellbeing of survivors, as well as to the requirements of social justice, that the death and any relevant circumstances surrounding it, be published and that the attention of victims, support groups, counselling organisations and therapists be drawn to the publication."
Mr O'Toole contacted the Marist Brothers on Monday for confirmation of Cable's death, but did not receive it.
As reported on Wednesday, the Marist Brothers published a statement on Tuesday which read, in part, "to those who suffered as a result of his criminal actions, the Marist Brothers offer our unreserved apology and express our profound sorrow that such events ever occurred".
Mr O'Toole said the statement didn't describe Cable as being a former Marist Brother or list schools where he taught, which was a "pretty poor effort".
The Marist Brothers have not directly contacted Cable survivors or families about the death. CAN's other steps include announcing deaths and "respectfully and sensitively" alerting relevant people, groups, counsellors, therapists and its members; ensuring appropriate support is offered; considering scheduling a meeting for those who wish to discuss the death and related issues; and insisting upon a public announcement of funeral arrangements.
However Mr O'Toole said CAN only knew of survivors who had approached the organisation, or been to court.
"There are others, I know some of them, they haven't come forward, so we need to know all of the people, perhaps all of the claimants."
When asked if it had a protocol, a spokesperson for the Marist Brothers said it had "nothing further to add" to its statement.
Diocesan Administrator Father Greg Barker said the diocese "has, is and will continue to acknowledge the shameful aspects of its history where children suffered abuse and some of its leaders failed to protect them from harm".
He said it would continue to offer support to those affected by abuse and was committed to "safeguarding" children and the vulnerable in its communities.
Lifeline 13 11 14 Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
