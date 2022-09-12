Francis William Cable, also known as Brother Romuald, dies in custody

FORMER Hamilton Marist Brother Francis William Cable - also known as Brother Romuald - has died in custody.
Survivor John Dunn said he was on the Corrective Services NSW Victims Register and received a call on Monday morning that convicted abuser Cable, 90, had died.
"It's almost a shameful thing to say, but I am elated," Mr Dunn said.
"The fact that there is no chance I could ever walk into him in the street somewhere, it's a relief, it's a joy."
Mr Dunn said there was a "cumulative change that happened in my psyche" when he was able to read a victim impact statement about Cable's abuse in court and attend his sentencing in 2015.
"I had in my mind the image of him and me aged 13 and he was six foot two and about five foot across the shoulders and he was A grade footballer fit," he said.
"I carried that image with me until we got him to court.
"To see him as a frail broken old man with a four-pointed walking stick... [helped].
"I lived with that risk after the first trial that he was now moving into the care of the prison system with great doctors and great medicine and what was to say he wasn't going to live to parole?
"I travelled with work, my family is spread across the country, I could turn up somewhere, walk into a coffee shop and come face to face with him.
"To know that can never happen now is a relief."
Cable has been in custody since March 19, 2015.
The earliest he would have been eligible for parole was March 2026.
His overall sentence would have expired in March 2031.
Cable was jailed for 16 years in 2015 after he was found guilty of sexually abusing two Hamilton Marist students and entered guilty pleas to offences against 17 others at the Hamilton school and Pagewood Marist between 1960 and the 1970s.
He was charged with 14 offences against another five victims in 2017, but did not plead guilty until October, 2018. He was sentenced in 2019 to a maximum of eight years in jail, with a non-parole period of five years.
The Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle has been contacted for comment.
More to come.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
