Sting is returning to Australia in February for the first time in seven years and bringing his My Songs World Tour to the Hunter Valley.
He will perform at A Day On The Green at Bimbadgen on Saturday, February 18, with support from James Reyne and Joe Sumner.
Fans can expect to hear songs like Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message In A Bottle and many more of Sting's hits.
Reyne first shared a bill with Sting close 40 years ago when Australian Crawl were part of the Synchronicity tour - The Police's final tour until they re-formed 23 years later.
He has given us iconic songs such as Reckless, The Boys Light Up, Beautiful People, Fall Of Rome, Hammerhead, Motor's Too Fast and Slave.
You might not have heard of Sumner. He is Sting's son and a performer in his own right with a voice not unlike that of his famous father.
He learnt to play guitar and drums when he was a teenager inspired by Nirvana's Nevermind, forming rock trio Fiction Plane and going on to release four studio albums and opening for another trio, The Police, on their 2007 worldwide reunion tour.
His recent singles include You You You and Looking For Me, Looking For You from his forthcoming debut solo album Sunshine In The Night, due for release in 2023.
Sting, of course, needs no introduction. He has sold more than 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist, including five Australian number one albums and 20 Australian Top 50 singles.
He is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, composer, singer, songwriter, actor, author and activist who was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by the late Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to music.
In 2019 he released an album entitled My Songs, featuring contemporary interpretations of his most celebrated hits, followed by a world tour of the same name, which is coming to Australia. The tour will feature his most beloved songs with The Police and as a solo artist.
Sting's latest album, The Bridge, draws inspiration from genres including rock n' roll, jazz, classical music and folk. He is touring with an electric rock ensemble.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.