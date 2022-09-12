There was agony and ecstasy on an emotion-filled weekend of finals sporting action around Newcastle.
The Pickers, also minor premiers, last won the major title in 2011.
It was one-way traffic as Maitland piled on seven tries and conceded only one while Macquarie were twice reduced to 12 men with different players given 10 minutes in the sin bin.
The win felt like three years in the making for Maitland coach Matt Lantry after two COVID-interrupted seasons.
The Knights did not win a game in their first campaign but were unbeaten in three starts of their second season ahead of the top-of-the-table clash with the Roosters.
They will look to bounce back against the Dragons in their final round game this weekend before making an historic finals appearance.
Broadmeadow and Newcastle Olympic both struck late to keep their seasons alive in NPLM Northern NSW.
The Panthers battle Magic in the major semi-final while Charlestown will take on Olympic in the minor match-up.
In the first weekend of Hunter Rugby Union finals, Wanderers overcame a controversial red card to captain Ben Ham in a courageous five-point win over Maitland to end the Blacks' year.
For the second weekend in a row, Tigers triumphed in a penalty shoot-out to seal a place in the Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association grand final.
They now face Gosford, who have also booked passage to the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League decider.
It is going to be an all-Central Coast affair in the men's Black Diamond Cup AFL title showdown after Terrigal Avoca defeated Cardiff in the preliminary final. It will be the Panthers' 10th straight grand final appearance. They play Killarney Vale.
The Bombers will also play in the women's match on Saturday, taking on competition heavyweights Newcastle City.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.