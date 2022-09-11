Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Black Diamond Cup, 2022: Young gun Harrison Pitt kicks Terrigal Avoca Panthers into 10th straight decider

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terrigal Avoca stormed past Cardiff in the preliminary final on Saturday to seal a place in a 10 straight Black Diamond Cup grand final. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

EXCITING Terrigal Avoca forward Harrison Pitt broke the back of the Cardiff Hawks again and booked the Panthers a place in a 10th straight Black Diamond Cup grand final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.