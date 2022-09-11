Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Rugby, 2022: Secret goal-kicking session a Bright move for Merewether match-winner

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 11 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether fly-half celebrates after kicking the Greens to victory over Hamilton. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Sam Bright take a bow.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.