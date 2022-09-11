Sam Bright take a bow.
The Merewether fly-half put his 46-metre penalty to snatch the Greens a 28-26 win over Hamilton in the major semi-final on Saturday down to a secret goal-kicking session.
The sharp-shooter heads to Townson Oval each Friday and goes through a set routine. But Bight changed it up before Saturday's grand final qualifier at at No.2 Sportsground
"I am always down at Townson," he said. "I actually got in here (No.2 Sportrsground) the other day when the gate was open. I thought I would come and test the conditions."
Genius.
With time up and Merewether trailing 26-25, the Greens were awarded a penalty near halfway.
Bright stepped up and could not have struck it more sweetly. The ball was five metres above the crossbar as the touch judges raised their flags.
"By the time I looked up, I thought it was well on the way," he said. 'To make a first-grade grand final off the boot is pretty special. With the wind at my back, I knew anywhere near half way was within range."
Hamilton scored four-tries-to-three, but Bright's boot was the difference.
The Greens are in the grand final for the first time since 2012. And it took an amazing second-half revival to book a spot in the September 24 decider.
Hamilton led 21-0 after 30 minutes, 21-5 at half-time and 26-18 with 12 minutes remaining.
"Hamilton's experience showed early," Bright said. "We are a younger team and I think the excitement got to us. By the time we got in the game, into the groove, the last 60 minutes we looked pretty good."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
